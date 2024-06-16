Yogi Adityanath Offers Financial Assistance To Kin Of Victims Of Kuwait Fire Tragedy, Reasi Terror Attack

Gorakhpur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered financial assistance to the family of two workers from Gorakhpur who lost their lives in a fire accident in Kuwait and to devotees who were injured in the recent terrorist attack on a pilgrims' bus in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi.

Recently, 45 Indians died in a fire in a multi-storey building in Kuwait. These included Angad Gupta, a resident of Jatepur North in Sadar tehsil area of Gorakhpur and Jairam Gupta, a resident of Bhammaur in the Campierganj tehsil area.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath contacted the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Kuwait and made arrangements to bring their bodies to their homes with respect.

On Saturday, the bodies of both the deceased reached home and the last rites were performed with full respect.

On Sunday morning, the Chief Minister met the families of both the deceased at Gorakhnath temple and expressed his condolences and consoled them and provided them with heartfelt support.

The Chief Minister also presented a cheque of Rs 5 lakh each to Angad Gupta's wife Rita Devi and Jairam Gupta's wife Sunita. During this, he told both the families that he stands with them in this hour of grief.

CM Yogi also gave a cheque of Rs 1 lakh each to Rajesh, a resident of Purdilpur in Gorakhpur, Gayatri and Soni, residents of Riksonna, Bhairopur, who were injured in the recent terrorist attack in Shivkhodi, Jammu.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister inquired about the health of all these injured and said that the government would not allow any shortage in treatment.

It is noteworthy that as soon as the information about the terrorist attack in Shivkhodi was received, the Chief Minister deployed a team of officials to treat the injured and bring back the devotees trapped there safely to their homes. —ANI