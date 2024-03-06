Students from Pantnagar University Travel to France to Receive Modern Agricultural Training

This partnership with France's Ministry of Agriculture marks a significant step towards global educational collaboration in food science and agri-tech.

Pantnagar (The Hawk): Twenty students of Pantnagar University will be leaving for France for an unique opportunity to undergo internship training in modern agricultural techniques. The initiative is part of a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Sovereignty of France and Govind Ballabh Pant University of Agriculture and Technology (GBPUAT), Pantnagar.



Under a recently signed agreement, twenty students from Pantnagar University will embark on a month-long internship training program during March 8, 2024, to April 5, 2024, at various institutions of France within the DEFIAA Consortium. The focus of this training center is to provide students with hands-on experience and professional training in the field of food science and technology, including advances in agriculture.



Dr H J Shiva Prasad, the Director of International Affairs at Pantnagar University, highlighted the significance of the program, emphasizing its emphasis on practical skills in the domain of food technology, food science etc.



The selected students represent diverse disciplines, including Agriculture, Technology, Agribusiness, Community Science and BioTechnology. Notable students include Ms Seema Singh and Ms Srishti Vats pursuing Ph.D. in Food Technology, Mr Abhishek Nanda and Ms Kanika Bhakuni in Agronomy, and Ms Ishita Mishra in Agricultural Extension and Communication.

From the College of Technology, students such as Mr Hemant Kumar Sharma (Ph.D. in Farm Machinery and Power Engineering) and Mr Akash Sundriyal (B.Tech in Agricultural Engineering) are part of the delegation. Additionally, Ms Roopal Gangwar PhD student from the College of Agribusiness Management will be undertaking an internship in Agricultural Business and Management.

Undergraduate Students from the College of Community Science, including Ms Nisha Dani, Mr Shashank Gangwar, and Ms Abha Rawat, along with participants from the College of Basic Sciences Humanities, namely Ms Namrata and Mr Jayant Rai, studying B Tech(BioTech and MSc (Bio Tech) are also part of this delegation. The College of Fisheries is represented by Mr Kishan Singh, pursuing a B.Sc. in Fisheries, and Mr Saurabh Singh from the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences.

The Vice-Chancellor of Pantnagar University, Dr. Manmohan Singh Chauhan, extended his congratulations to the selected students, highlighting the importance of such international collaborations in enhancing the academic and practical skills of the students. The program is expected to contribute significantly to the students' knowledge base and promote cultural exchange between the two countries.