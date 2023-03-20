Strict Action Being Taken On Corruption Complaints: Pushkar Singh Dhami

Dehradun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said that strict action is being taken on corruption-related complaints received on the 1064 app launched by the government.

He further said that the state government is determined to make Devbhoomi Uttarakhand corruption free while working with complete transparency.

Earlier on January 21, the Uttarakhand CM called for a corrupt-free system and released a toll-free number 1064 to register corruption complaints against any government worker, the government said in a press note. "Uttarakhand CM Dhami has given a call to make a corruption-free government system. Along with this, cooperation has also been expected from all the citizens and institutions of the state. To achieve the objective of making the state functioning completely corruption-free, the state has introduced the toll-free number- 1064," the statement read.

"The Chief Minister said that the toll-free number 1064 should be made more useful in the interest of the general public to effectively control corruption. He has emphasized making people's representatives, intellectuals and common citizens allies in rooting out corruption," it added. —ANI