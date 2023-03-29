Stock broker fraud prevention framework by Sebi

New Delhi: On Wednesday, Sebi, India's markets regulator, accepted a number of measures, such as a framework to combat stock broker fraud and an end to the practise of individuals holding permanent directorship at the boards of listed businesses.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) board met on Wednesday and unanimously approved the proposals.

Private equity funds will soon be able to become mutual fund sponsors thanks to a new regulatory framework approved by the regulator.—Inputs from Agencies