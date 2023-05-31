Still early days for Russia-Ukraine conflict resolution: Jaishankar

New Delhi: The focus is currently on concerns such as a grain corridor, nuclear issues, and topics relating to the exchange of prisoners of war, according to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who said on Wednesday that it is still "early days" for conflict resolution between Ukraine and Russia.

Jaishankar mentioned Narendra Modi's meetings with Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with DD India.

People do recognise the United States as a kind, rules-abiding nation. But there has to be a moment at which governments are willing to consider compromise in any dispute," he said.—Inputs from Agencies