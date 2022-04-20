SRMAP welcomes Prof VS Rao, as Vice-Chancellor

Mangalagiri (The Hawk): SRM University- AP, Andhra Pradesh welcomes its new Vice-Chancellor Prof Vajja Sambasiva Rao. Prof V.S. Rao is joining the University from July 1st 2020.

Prof V. S. Rao is an eminent academician who has been the vanguard of leading excellence in higher technical education in India. An alumnus of BITS, Pilani and the University of Bielefeld, Germany, Prof V. S. Rao previously served as the President of NIIT University and Acting Vice-Chancellor and Director at BITS, Pilani.

Dr P. Satyanarayanan, the President of the SRM University-AP, shares in his welcome note, "I am delighted to announce the appointment of Professor V. S. Rao as the new Vice-Chancellor of SRM University-AP. Dr VS Rao is a renowned academician with over four decades of experience in Academics and Administration. I am optimistic that his strategic and operational skills combined with his deep knowledge in academic research, will help SRM AP scale greater heights in its pursuit to be a truly global research-intensive educational institution."

Prof D. Narayana Rao, the Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the University, cordially welcomed him on campus saying, "Prof VS Rao, an institution builder, has developed BITS, Hyderabad as a highly reputed institution in a short time. With his rich and vast experience at BITS - Pilani and also as the Director, BITS Hyderabad, I am sure that he will take SRM University - AP to greater heights."

Dr D. Gunasekaran, the Registrar of SRMAP, opined, "Prof V S Rao's joining the SRM University AP is wonderful news for us. We are certain that his values and collaborative leadership approach will help the University to make a visible difference to the world. The faculty members, students and staff of SRM University AP welcomes the Vice-Chancellor, Prof V S Rao."

As the University embarks on an exciting period of development in an immensely challenging and competitive environment with an ambitious strategy that builds on the well-established reputation for ground-breaking research, innovation and cross-disciplinary academic activity, it is the high time to demonstrate the capability to make a difference to the lives of individuals, communities and societies in the region and around the world.

Prof V. S. Rao, the man of the hour himself supported the notion asserting, "I am looking forward to contributing to the internationally acclaimed SRM Group, through my best efforts. We at SRMAP would like to see that every student graduating from here would be industry-ready, and get numerous opportunities during their career. I consider myself fortunate to have this opportunity to be part of such an excellent institution in the sphere of higher education, that has been delivering quality teaching and learning, and research relevant to the society."

During his career spanning over forty-two years, Prof V. S. Rao has made significant contributions in the arena of education. As the President of NIIT University (NU), Neemrana, Rajasthan, he has led many initiatives at NU starting from curriculum innovations, faculty expansion and development to the introduction of new Programmes and digital learning. He apprehended the importance of Industry linkage with academia and committed to upholding it. Prior to joining NU, Prof V. S. Rao had a vigorous association with BITS, Pilani for over 44 years including six years of his Graduation.

He played a crucial role in the establishment of BITS Pilani, Hyderabad campus in terms of strategy and conception. He worked very closely with Dr Y S Rajasekhar Reddy, the then Chief Minister, in realising his vision of establishing BITS Pilani campus in Hyderabad, a state-of-the-art campus with innovative ideas.

His research interest included synthetic organic chemistry, natural product research, green chemistry etc. He has guided four PhD students and published several research papers in reputed journals. His passion for teaching has earned accolades from several batches of BITS students.

Prof. V. S. Rao obtained his M. Sc and PhD degrees from BITS Pilani. In 1998, at the invitation of the German Foundation for International Development, he attended a four-month training programme on Educational Economics & Educational Research at the University of Bielefeld, Germany. His philosophy and utilitarian standpoint as an educator have been moulded by his pragmatic ideology and productive wisdom as an administrator.

Prof V.S. Rao is on the advisory board for various colleges, institutions and universities across the country. He is also an avid explorer who has extensively travelled across the globe to visit international universities of repute.



