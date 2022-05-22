Sri Lanka starts nationwide raid on those hoarding fuel

Meanwhile, Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera said that a ship carrying petrol started unloading in Colombo on Saturday night.

Colombo: Police in Sri Lanka on Sunday started a nationwide raid on those hoarding diesel or petrol for resale amid the ongoing economic crisis. Police spokesman Nihal Thalduwa said they had received information that a large number of those queuing at gas stations are buying fuel to resell at higher prices, reports Xinhua news agency. This was causing great inconvenience for the people as long queues persist despite availability of fuel, said Thalduwa.

Meanwhile, Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera said that a ship carrying petrol started unloading in Colombo on Saturday night. Another ship carrying petrol will arrive on May 25, the Minister said. The island nation's economy has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, rising energy prices, and populist tax cuts. A chronic shortage of foreign currency and soaring inflation had led to a severe shortage of medicines, fuel and other essentials. In recent weeks, there have been large, violent, protests against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his family.—IANS