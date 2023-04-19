Sri Lanka's local body elections postponed indefinitely owing to funding issues

Colombo: Cash-strapped The local body elections that were supposed to take place in Sri Lanka on April 25 were officially postponed on Wednesday.

District Returning Officers for each district put out notices in the newspaper saying that the election would not happen on Tuesday because the Treasury hasn't given the funds that are needed for the polls.

The elections for the local bodies in Sri Lanka, which were initially planned to take place on March 9, have been pushed back to April 25 due to the multitude of issues that are connected to the current economic situation in the country.—Inputs from Agencies