Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu rises to No. 1 in ICC Women's ODI batting rankings

Chamari Athapaththu Regains Top Spot in ICC Women's ODI Batting Rankings After Remarkable 195 Not Out. Laura Wolvaardt, Hayley Mathews also Rise in Latest Rankings.

Dubai [UAE]: Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu reclaimed the top position in the ICC Women's ODI Batting Rankings.

In a statement, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said Athapaththu edged Natalie Sciver-Brunt to become the top-ranked batter in the ICC Women's ODI batting rankings after slamming a superb 195 not out in the third ODI against South Africa in Potchefstroom that helped her team level the ICC Women's Championship Series 1-1.

Athapaththu's ninth ODI century, the greatest score in a successful chase in women's ODIs, enabled her to eclipse England all-rounder Natalie Sciver-Brunt for first place. The left-hander had previously been number one from July 3 to 12, 2023, before Beth Mooney and then Sciver-Brunt surpassed her.

Another former number-one batter rose following the series, with Athapaththu's rival Laura Wolvaardt going up two places to third after batting an unbeaten 184 in the third ODI, which helped South Africa post a massive total of 301 for five.

West Indies captain Hayley Mathews completed a trio of captain-openers who rose in the rankings, with her double of 140 not out and three for 17 in the first match of their ICC Women's Championship series against Pakistan in Karachi propelling her up seven places to 11th among batters and second among all-rounders.



Former captains Stafanie Taylor of the West Indies (up two places to 18th) and Bismah Maroof of Pakistan (up one place to 27th) are among the notable gainers in the batting rankings, as are Sri Lanka's Nilakshi de Silva and the West Indies' Shemaine Campbell and Chinelle Henry.

Pakistan's left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal has progressed from 23rd to 17th position after grabbing three wickets in the first two matches against the West Indies. Connell (up three places to 25th), Henry (up six places to 36th), Kavisha Dilhari of Sri Lanka (up seven places to 48th) and Umm-e-Hani of Pakistan (up nine places to 60th) are others to move up the bowling rankings.

—ANI