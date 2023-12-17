Sports Science India organise Odisha's first sports science conclave at Kalinga Stadium

SSI's Pioneering Sports Science Conclave in Odisha: Uniting Medicine and Athletics, Fostering Grassroots Sports with Advanced Techniques, Awards, and Awareness on Injury Prevention for India's Sporting Future.

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India]: Sports Science India, a multidisciplinary Sports medicine and rehabilitation centre, organised Odisha's first sports science conclave at Kalinga Stadium.

The event titled, 'SSI Sports Science Conclave Odisha, 2023--Exploring the science in sports', on Saturday brought together the best of two worlds--Sports and Medicine (Science)--under the same roof with an aim to strengthen grassroots-level sports with India.

The day-long conclave featured sessions on injury prevention, sports science, rehabilitation and recovery. Sports science experts and doctors from across India emphasize various aspects of sports science and its relevance at a time, when both the Centre and the state governments have felt the need to promote sports science in the country and made necessary budgetary allocations for the same.

On the sidelines of the event, SSI also hosted the SSI Sports Awards ceremony with Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera as the Chief Guest.

Speaking about the awards, SSI Founder, Sarthak Patnaik, said, "Very few awards are instituted in our country for Coaches or to recognise the efforts of grassroot level sports promotion. But, we have ensured such efforts don't go unrecognised and hence instituted two unique award categories for coaches and grassroot sports. Besides, the Karna award is very special as it is a tribute to the valour and vigour of Karna, the son of Surya, an accomplished warrior of extraordinary abilities in Mahabharata."



About the conclave, Patnaik said, "The agenda is to generate awareness on sports science. Performance backed by science is the need of the hour. Our athletes must know how to reduce the chances of injury, which can cut short their career. We wish to make sportspersons and other sports-related professionals aware of the advanced technologies and methodologies adapted in the west for boosting performances on the field."

