SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

SpaceX Launches Starlink: T-Mobile's Vision for Direct-to-Cell Signals from Space Takes Flight. The First Wave of Satellites Promises Enhanced Connectivity, Paving the Way for a New Era in Mobile Network Access. Collaborative Efforts with Global Carriers Signal a Revolutionary Leap in Wireless Technology.

Jan 03: T-Mobile US said on Wednesday SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket on Tuesday with the first set of Starlink satellites that can beam phone signals from space directly to smartphones.

The US wireless carrier had announced back in August 2022 that it will use Elon Musk-owned SpaceX's Starlink satellites to provide mobile users with network access in parts of the United States.

Other wireless providers across the world, including Japan's KDDI, Australia's Optus, New Zealand's One NZ, Canada's Rogers will collaborate with SpaceX to launch direct-to-cell technology.



The direct-to-cell service at first will begin with text messaging followed by voice and data capabilities in the coming years, T-Mobile said.

—Reuters