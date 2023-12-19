South Africa win toss, put India to bat in 2nd ODI, Rinku Singh gets his debut cap

India Takes Commanding Lead: Aiden Markram's Decision to Bowl, Rinku Singh's Debut, and India's Dominant Bowling Display Propel Them to Victory in the Second ODI Against South Africa at St George's Park

Gqeberha [South Africa]: South Africa skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to field against India in the second ODI at St George's Park on Tuesday.

India went one-up in the three-match ODI series after producing a scintillating performance from pacers Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan. They will look to continue to perform that way and clinch the series.

Before the game, explosive batter Rinku Singh was handed his maiden debut ODI cap by Kuldeep Yadav. Shreyas Iyer has been released from the squad to prepare for the Test series.



South Africa skipper Aiden Markram said at the time of the toss, "We are going to have a bowl first. Fresh wicket and hopefully we will use the new ball. The wind is blowing and hopefully, it is a bowling wind. We always want to test ourselves chasing in this format. It is a really quick turnaround, take a few lessons from that game and really put your focus on this game."

On the other hand, India skipper KL Rahul said, "I am not sure. We will have to wait and see, looks like a good wicket. The feedback from the T20 guys was that there was good pace and bounce, hopefully, putting runs on the board and putting pressure on them. In a game like that, you don't talk much, credit the bowlers and move on to the next game."



South Africa (Playing XI): Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lizaad Williams, Beuran Hendricks

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul(w/c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar.

—ANI