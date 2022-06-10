New Delhi (The Hawk): Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman would be dedicating to the nation ‘Dharohar’ – the National Museum of Customs and GST in Panaji, Goa on Saturday, as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Iconic Week celebration of the Ministry of Finance.

Dharohar is housed in Panaji’s famous Blue Building on the banks of the Mandovi River. The two storey building, which was earlier known as Alfandega, during the period of Portuguese rule in Goa, has been standing at this place for more than 400 years. Dharohar is one of its kind museums in the country that showcases not only the artefacts seized by Indian Customs across the country but also depicts basic customs procedures for the knowledge of general public. Notable among its displays are the handwritten manuscript of Ain-i-Akbari, replica of Amin pillars, seized metal and stone artefacts, ivory items and wildlife items. The recent addition comes in the form of the GST gallery that showcases journey of making of Goods and Services Tax, the most historical Indirect taxation reform of New India.



