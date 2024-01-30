Siddaramaiah Accuses Godse's Descendants of Disturbing Peace in Hanuman Flag Controversy

In a tense situation following the removal of a Hanuman flag in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah points fingers at individuals with ties to Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi, for causing disturbances in the state.

Bengaluru: In the controversy surrounding the removal of a Hanuman flag in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated on Tuesday that there are individuals in the state who have connections to Nathuram Godse, Mahatma Gandhis assassin and they are causing unrest.



Amid a protest by the BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) in Mandya against the removal of the saffron flag from a 108 feet flagstaff in Keragodu village Siddaramaiah dismissed their agitation as a political maneuver. After paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary he spoke to reporters. Said, "There are people among us who worship Godse while also speaking about Mahatma Gandhi."



Addressing the tensions in Mandya, Siddaramaiah highlighted efforts to disrupt peace and attributed this disturbance to descendants of Godse. He emphasized the importance of fostering love and trust for harmony and urged against fueling communal passions by saying, "No one should attempt to incite communal passions."



Reiterating that Keragodu Panchayat had only granted permission for hoisting either the national tricolor or Karnataka flag—not any religious or political flags—Siddaramaiah questioned the organizers of the event. He alleged that they deviated from their submitted request for permission by hoisting the saffron flag with motives such as gaining political advantage and creating unrest, within society.

The authorities later replaced the "Hanuman Dhwaja" with the flag.