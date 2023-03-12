SIBC, Maha Govt. sign Agreement on sustainable infrastructure, defence manufacturing

Mumbai: On Sunday, the Sweden India Business Council said that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Maharashtra government to work together on waste-to-energy projects, sustainable infrastructure and transportation, defence manufacturing, and investment.

Saturday night, in the presence of Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the MOU was signed.

"The state of Maharashtra is known as the "Power House of India" and the "Second Home" to Swedish businesses in India. We're committed to building on the past century of friendship between Maharashtra and Sweden. We are excited to collaborate in the areas of innovation, production, technology, solar power, and other environmentally friendly and sustainable fields "When the MOU was signed, Fadnavis sent a tweet about it.—Inputs from Agencies