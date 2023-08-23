Shubman Gill reveals why his opening stand with Rohit will be vital for India in World Cup

New Delhi: India's rising star Shubman Gill feels that his opening partnership stands with India skipper Rohit Sharma could be a pivotal point for the hosts in their upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup campaign in October and November.

The newly established Indian pair has enjoyed a prolific start together in ODI cricket, compiling 685 runs in nine batting appearances together in the format.





This stat proves to be promising as India gears up for the upcoming mega tournament as well as for the Asia Cup which will begin from August 30.

"It feels great to be able to open with him, especially knowing that all the focus is on him. He's someone who likes the other batters to go and just express himself and play the way I want to play the game. So in that nature, he gives the players full freedom for how they want to express their game," Gill said as quoted by ICC.



Gill and Rohit's style of play in white-ball cricket, even as two right-handers, turns out to be a potent combination.

The pair have managed to put up an opening stand of more than fifty in six of eight opening stands, they have also put on 143 against Sri Lanka in Guwahati, and 212 against New Zealand at Indore earlier this year.

Having different plans of attack, skillsets and techniques in their batting and different scoring strengths have proved to be fruitful.

"I think because his (Rohit’s) targeted areas are a bit different (to mine). He loves to go aerial in the Powerplay. And I'm someone who likes to find the gaps and keep getting those boundaries, and he’s someone who likes to hit sixes. So I think that combination works well," Gill was quoted as saying by ICC.

The Rohit-Gill duo will return to the field to face their biggest challenge against the fierce pace bowling attack of Pakistan in the Asia Cup on September 2. (ANI)