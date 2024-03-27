Shreyas Talpade, Vijay Raaz's psychological thriller 'Kartam Bhugtam' announced

'Kartam Bhugtam,' a psychological thriller that weaves karma and astrology into its narrative, stars Shreyas Talpade and Vijay Raaz. Directed by Soham P Shah, this movie promises a gripping journey through the laws of action and consequence.

Mumbai: A new psychological thriller 'Kartam Bhugtam' has been announced. The film, which is directed by Soham P Shah, stars Shreyas Talpade, Vijay Raaz, Madhoo and Aksha Pardasany.

Announcing the thriller, Shreyas took to Instagram to wrote, "Continuing to count my blessings as I announce my 4th release of the year. 'KARTAM BHUGTAM - what goes around, comes around,' a psychological thriller from the director of KAAL & LUCK, SOHAM P. SHAH, produced by GANDHAR FILMS & STUDIO PVT. LTD. All set for a theatrical release on May 17th, 2024, IN CINEMAS PAN INDIA in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. 2024 has truly been a blessing ...Thank you for your continued support."

As per a statement shared by the makers, the film's title, 'Kartam Bhugtam', translates to "what goes around, comes around," encapsulating the essence of its intriguing narrative. Juggling the ancient universal truths of astrology and karma, the movie explores how every action has certain consequences, echoing the age-old Hindi adage "Jaise karoge, waise bharoge" (Just as you sow, so shall you reap).

Talking more about the film, Shreyas said, "For me, 'Kartam Bhugtam' embodies a universal truth - what goes around, comes around. The mystery lies in the unpredictability of when and how karma unfolds. When I heard the title, I was immediately drawn to the film, confident that its story would be as unique and compelling as its name."

Director Soham Shah added, "'Kartam Bhugtam' is a psychological thriller that deals with the intricate workings of Karma. In a year ruled by the planet Saturn, known as the Lord of Karma, our film explores the profound connection between astrology and human destiny."

The film will be released in theatres on May 17.

—ANI