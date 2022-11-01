Shillong has imposed prohibitions following the violence at the event

Shillong (The Hawk): The administration of the East Khasi Hills District, under which the capital of Meghalaya falls, on Monday issued prohibitory orders in the city and surrounding areas, outlawing all types of gatherings and rallies, with the exception of religious processions. This action came days after violence at a Shillong rally.

Regarding the rally on October 28 and the following violence in Shillong, Deputy Commissioner Isawanda Laloo stated that it has been observed that the organisers have failed to adhere to any or all of the requirements set forth by this authority.

According to her notification, several assaults on commuters and vandalism of vehicles occurred at one such rally held in Shillong on October 28. This caused a fear psychosis among the general public, and it is known that other NGOs and groups are planning similar events such as "surprise rallies" in Shillong city, it said.

As a result, any assembly, rally, or procession with five or more participants is prohibited throughout the entire city of Shillong, including the Shillong Urban Agglomeration area. Any violations of the order will result in penalties under Section 188 of the IPC and any other applicable laws, according to the order.

Eyewitnesses claim that a group of Federation of Khasi, Jaintia, and Garo People (FKJGP) members, many of whom were disguised, attacked random bystanders with punches, kicks, and pushes, hurting numerous individuals—mostly non-tribals—and generating chaos and severe traffic jams in the region.

The FKJGP organised the event to draw attention to Meghalaya's growing unemployment issues.

