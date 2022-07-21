    Menu
    Sharad Pawar dissolves all units of NCP days after MVA collapse

    The Hawk
    July21/ 2022

    New Delhi: Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar has dissolved all departments and cells of the party with immediate effect, a senior NCP leader said on Wednesday.

    NCP national general secretary Praful Patel tweeted, "with approval of national president, Nationalist Congress party, Sharad Pawar, all departments and cells stand dissolved with immediate effect."

    Patel, a former Union minister, did not disclose the reason for the sudden move, which comes three weeks after the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra.

    The NCP was a key constituent of the Shiv Sena-led coalition government which fell apart in late June following a rebellion by a section of MLAs of the Uddhav Thackeray-led saffron outfit.—PTI

