Shami Advocates for Indian Tourism Amid Maldives Controversy

Shami Stands for Indian Tourism Amid Maldives Spat: Calls for Embracing India's Coastal Gems. Insights on India-England Test Series and Shami's Strategy.

New Delhi [India]: Amidst the recent turmoil surrounding the Maldives, Indian cricket sensation Mohammed Shami has taken a stand for domestic tourism. Encouraging fellow citizens to explore the allure of India's picturesque beaches, Shami voiced his support for the nation's tourism initiatives.



The uproar stemmed from disparaging and 'anti-India' comments made by Maldivian ministers and public figures subsequent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Lakshadweep.



"Promoting our tourism is crucial. Regardless of the nation's trajectory, it benefits us all. The PM is working towards the country's progress, and it's our duty to support these efforts," Shami conveyed to ANI, underlining the importance of bolstering India's tourism sector.



Shami's sentiments resonate with several other athletes who denounced the 'racist' remarks from Maldivian figures while advocating for the exploration of India's coastal wonders.



Looking ahead, India's cricket team, fresh from a historic victory in South Africa, is set to face England in a gripping five-match Test series commencing on January 25. Shami, unwavering in his approach, expressed commitment to shouldering responsibilities in the forthcoming series.



"For this tour, I'm sticking to my existing methods. My fitness contributes to my performance on the field. Playing on home ground offers an advantage. We're no longer just a dominant batting team; our prowess in bowling is recognized now," Shami asserted.



England's Men's selection panel has already unveiled a 16-player squad for the upcoming series, featuring an array of spinners and three uncapped players. India, however, is yet to announce its squad for the series, keeping the anticipation high for the upcoming cricketing spectacle.

—Input from Agencies