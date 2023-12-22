Shai Hope's blitz helps West Indies register 3-2 series win against England

Shai Hope's Stellar Innings Propels West Indies to a Thrilling Victory Against England in the T20I Finale: Gudakesh Motie Shines in Bowling Display. A 3-2 Series Triumph Caps off a High-Octane Cricket Clash, Featuring Philip Salt's Explosive Batting and Hope's Last-Minute Six for a Memorable Win.

Tarouba [Trinidad]: Shai Hope's onslaught powered West Indies to clinch a four-wicket win against England in the fifth T20I match in Trinidad on Friday.

It helped the Caribbeans register a 3-2 win in the T20I series.

After winning the toss, West Indies asked England to bat first at the Brian Lara Stadium.

English opener Philip Salt (38 runs from 22 balls) failed to continue his remarkable form but still smashed 5 fours and 1 six. Liam Livingstone (28 runs from 29 balls) and Moeen Ali (23 balls from 21 balls) also tried to boost the visitors' run rate. But the English side did not fare too well against the West Indies bowling attack and could only score 132/10 in 19.3 overs.

Gudakesh Motie led the home side's bowling attack and bagged three wickets in his four-over spell. After two disappointing matches, the Caribbean bowlers prevailed in the fifth T20I match. Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, and Jason Holder also picked up two wickets each in their respective spells.

In the run chase, West Indies opener Johnson Charles (27 runs from 22 balls) started well to set the tone of the game. Later, Hope (43* runs from 43 balls) and Sherfane Rutherford (30 runs from 24 balls) made a crucial partnership to chase the target. Hope stayed on the crease till the last moment and ended the game by smashing a six-over deep cover.



Reece Topley and Adil Rashid took two wickets each in their respective spells. While Chris Woakes and Sam Curran picked up one wicket.

Gudakesh Motie was named the 'Player of the Match' after he led the West Indies bowling attack in the first inning. Meanwhile, after scoring two consecutive centuries, Philip Salt was named the 'Player of the Series'.

Breif score:

England: Philip Salt 38(22), Liam Livingstone 28(29), Moeen Ali 23(21); Gudakesh Motie (3/24), Akeal Hosein (2/20), Jason Holder (2/24) vs West Indies: Shai Hope 43*(43), Sherfane Rutherford 30(24), Johnson Charles 27(22); Reece Topley (2/17), Adil Rashid (2/21), Sam Curran (1/13).

