FIR filed against KSCA management over allegations of serving stale food during RCB-DC clash

The case, filed by 23-year-old Chaitanya, who suffered food poisoning after consuming canteen food at Chinnaswamy Stadium, has sparked concerns over food safety at sports venues.

Bengaluru: Cubbon Park Police has registered an FIR against the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) on the allegation of serving stale food during the Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals on May 12.

A case has been registered against the KSCA management board and the canteen manager based on a complaint filed by 23-year-old Chaitanya, who had come to watch the IPL on May 12 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals.

Chaitanya went with his friend Gautham to watch the RCB and Delhi Capitals match held at Chinnaswamy Stadium from the Qatar Airways fan's terrace stand. During the match, Chaitanya ate from the canteen at the stand. They consumed gulab jamoon, ghee rice and other food items. Chaitanya had a stomach ache shortly after eating.

Chaitanya fainted while seated. He received first aid in an ambulance outside the stadium, with the assistance of stadium staff. After being admitted to a private hospital, the doctor checked Chaitanya and determined that he had food poisoning. It is said that the food supplied in the canteen led to Chaitanya's poor health.

In this regard, the Cubbon Park Police said that a case has been registered against both KSCA and the canteen manager.

