Seven Day Shrimad Bhagwat Katha Ends With Bhandare

Dineshpur (The Hawk): In Haridaspur village, the seven-day Shrimad Bhagwat Katha, which was going on from last November 15 in the premises of Durga Mandir on behalf of Maa Durga Mahila Samiti, ended on Monday with Havan Yagya and Bhandara. Storyteller Dr. Sanath Krishna Maharaj washed people with devotional juice on the last day by describing Shri Krishna's Rasleela, Mathura Gaman, Kansa's slaughter for freedom from tyranny, Rukmani's marriage, Shishupala's slaughter along with Sudama's character. The beautiful tableaux have captivated the hearts of the people. Various tableaux were decorated including Krishna Rukmani marriage Sudama Krishna Milan. In the end, everyone gave full sacrifice in Havan Yagya. After that huge Bhandara was organized. Vrinda Devi, Meena Sharma, Monika Dhali, Purnima Rai, Saraswati Das, Sonia Haldar, Roma Haldar, Rakhi Gharami, Seema Haldar, Shikha Paik, Maina Devi, Sushila Devi, Indravati Devi, Reena Haldar, Situ Goldar, Sulekha Grover, Geeta Majumdar, Neelima Rai, Shyam Sundar, Keshav Paik, Sushant Mirdha, Amal Paik, Prafulla Das, Arvind, Jaidev Bairagi, Kishore Dhali, Indrajit Sarkar, Rakesh Biswas, Vijay Tikedar, Sudhanshu Biswas, Sapan etc were present.