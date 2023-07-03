Services of 400 'specialists' engaged by Delhi govt terminated: LG office

New Delhi: In a move that might set off a new round of conflict between the ruling party and the LG, Lt Governor V K Saxena terminated the services of approximately 400'specialists' hired by the AAP government in several agencies, sources said on Monday.

The LG office said in a statement that the activities in question were conducted in a "non-transparent manner" and without the required approvals of the competent authority.

It further noted that the appointments did not comply with the Department of Personnel and Training's required reservation policy for SC, ST, and OBC candidates. The Kejriwal administration did not issue a statement right away.—Inputs from Agencies