    Menu
    States & UTs

    Services of 400 'specialists' engaged by Delhi govt terminated: LG office

    author-img
    Nidhi Khurana
    July3/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: In a move that might set off a new round of conflict between the ruling party and the LG, Lt Governor V K Saxena terminated the services of approximately 400'specialists' hired by the AAP government in several agencies, sources said on Monday.

    The LG office said in a statement that the activities in question were conducted in a "non-transparent manner" and without the required approvals of the competent authority.

    It further noted that the appointments did not comply with the Department of Personnel and Training's required reservation policy for SC, ST, and OBC candidates. The Kejriwal administration did not issue a statement right away.—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Lt Governor V K Saxena Delhi government SC ST OBC AAP Arvind Kejriwal
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in