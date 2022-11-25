Seminar Organized With The Aim Of Making Women Aware On Anti-Violence Day

Dineshpur (The Hawk): Under the aegis of Women's Welfare Organization under Action Aid in Madnapur Panchayat Ghar, a seminar was organized with the aim of making women aware on Anti-Violence Day. Addressing the organized seminar, the organization's president Heera Jangpangi said that the 16-day campaign against violence against women would start from November 25 and end with the celebration of Human Rights Day on December 10. He said that like every year, this year too, under the campaign, efforts will be made to make people aware by going among the people, communicating and ending the incidents of gender discrimination, sexual harassment, child marriage, domestic women violence, women violence. So that such incidents can be curbed in the society. Apart from this, women should continue to get equal benefits of education, employment and health. On this occasion Janaki, Reena, Priya, Kanta Devi, Geeta Devi, Sundari, Mamta, Savitri, Indu, Meena, Radha, Guddo Devi, Jashoda Devi, Jeevanti, Manju, Munni Devi, Roopvati, Vimala Devi, Parvati, Kamla, Tara Dozens of women including Ramvati, Pushpa, Shukko Devi, Sarita, Maya, Pravesh, Kajal, Lalita, Tulsi, Sitaram, Dharam Singh, Vikram Singh, Anil Rautela participated.