Security breach: Delhi Prisons suspends 4 officials over Yasin Malik's SC appearance

New Delhi: A statement released on Saturday by the Department of Delhi Prisons said that four staff, including a deputy superintendent, had been suspended in connection with the presence of incarcerated JKLF leader Yasin Malik in the Supreme Court.

On Friday, the Supreme Court was agitated by the appearance of Malik, who is serving a life sentence in Tihar prison.

After receiving a life sentence for his role in funding terrorism, Malik was illegally transported to the high-security apex court grounds in a prison vehicle accompanied by armed security guards.—Inputs from Agencies