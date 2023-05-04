SCO foreign ministers scheduled to conclude 15 decisions or suggestions on Friday

Benaulim: On Friday, foreign ministers from the member nations of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) will finish their discussions on a set of fifteen choices or suggestions to be considered at the summit of the grouping in July, according to persons familiar with the situation.

The ideas are intended to strengthen the economic, technological, commercial, security, and social and cultural relations between the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will preside over the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers meeting at the seaside Taj Exotica resort in Goa's Benaulim.—Inputs from Agencies