Saudi Arabia opens air space for all air carriers

Riyadh : Saudi Arabia on Friday announced a decision to open its air space for all air carriers.

The country's General Authority of Civil Aviation tweeted that the decision meets Saudi Arabia's dedication to fulfilling its obligations under the Chicago Convention of 1944, which stipulates non-discrimination between civil aircrafts used in international air navigation.

The decision consolidates the Kingdom's position as a global hub connecting three continents and enhancing international air connectivity, Xinhua news agency reported.

On the same day, Israeli caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid applauded the Saudi Arabian decision on its airspace openness.

"This is the first step. We will continue to work with due caution, for the Israeli economy, its security and for the citizens of Israel," Lapid said in a statement released by his office.

Israeli airlines previously could not travel over Saudi airspace due to a ban, making flights to regions like Asia costlier and longer. --- (IANS)



