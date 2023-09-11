Saudi Arabia one of India's most important strategic partners: PM Modi

New Delhi: During his meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud on Monday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the importance of India and Saudi Arabia's strategic alliance to regional and global stability and wellbeing.

Modi has called Saudi Arabia one of India's most significant strategic partners, and he has noted that the two countries' relations are evolving to reflect the modern era.

At the inaugural meeting of the India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council, Modi and Bin Salman discussed the state of bilateral ties.

The prime minister said in his opening remarks that numerous projects have been identified to push "our close partnership to next level." Today's meeting will spark a new era in our relationship.

In 2019, India and Saudi Arabia announced the formation of the Strategic Partnership Council to deepen their already extensive cooperation in key areas.

After the conclusion of the G20 Summit, Bin Salman began a state visit to India.

The Crown Prince was given a formal welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan's front courtyard before the start of the talks.

I feel blessed to be in India at this time. Bin Salman told reporters after the formal greeting, "I want to congratulate India for the G20 Summit."

The Saudi leader has stated that the globe will profit from the summit's pronouncements. "We will work together to create a great future for both countries," he said.

One of India's most important Middle Eastern allies is Saudi Arabia. The general state of relations between the two countries has improved dramatically in recent years.

The two countries have also been working to fortify their mutual defence and security.

In 2020, the first ever visit by a chief of the 1.3 million-strong Army to the crucial Gulf nation took place as General MM Naravane made his way there as Chief of Army Staff. Since then, numerous high-ranking military officials from both sides have visited one another.—Inputs from Agencies