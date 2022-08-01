Satyendra Prakash Assumes Charge As Principal DG, PIB

New Delhi (The Hawk): Shri Satyendra Prakash assumed charge as Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau (PIB) today. Shri Prakash is an Officer of the Indian Information Service, Batch of 1988. Prior to this he held the position of Principal DG, Central Bureau of Communication.

Shri Satyendra Prakash has a wide experience in Central Government in the field of public communication, media management, administration, policy formulation and programme implementation. He has represented Government of India in various national and international forum like UNESCO, UNICEF, UNDP etc. He has been instrumental in formulation of draft Guidelines for Content Regulation of Government Advertising, Internet and Digital Media Policy, FM Radio Policy, Digital Cinema Policy etc. for Central Bureau of Communication. He was recognized for his role in presentation of the first ever tableau of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Republic Day in 2021 on the theme of Vocal for Local

Shri Prakash has been associated with many major public campaigns of Government of India, designing and executing outreach activities. He is credited with ideating important IEC campaigns. He has recently been recognized by the Election Commission of India and conferred the national award for enhancing electoral participation through voter awareness and education in 2021-22.

Upon his assumption of charge, Shri Satyendra Prakash was welcomed by senior officials of PIB.