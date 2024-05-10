After 50 days, Delhi CM Kejriwal walks out of Tihar jail

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Released from Tihar Jail After 50 Days; Supreme Court Grants Interim Bail in Excise Policy Case.

New Delhi: After spending 50 days in Tihar jail, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was released on Friday following the Supreme Court's order granting him interim bail in the excise policy case.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21, 2024, in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam.

A huge crowd of supporters gathered outside Tihar jail to welcome the Chief Minister on his release.

Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister and AAP leader Bhagwant Mann, party leaders Atishi, and Saurabh Bhardwaj and AAP general secretary Sandeep Pathak accompanied Kejriwal when he was released. The Chief Minister headed to his official residence after he was released from Tihar jail.

Earlier in April this year, AAP MP Sanjay Singh was released on bail from Tihar jail following the top court's order. Singh was released after spending over six months in jail in connection with the excise policy case.

Kejriwal has been granted interim bail till June 1 with conditions that he shall not visit the Office of the Chief Minister or the Delhi Secretariat.

As per the court order, the Delhi CM shall furnish bail bonds in the sum of Rs 50,000 with one surety of the like amount to the satisfaction of the Jail Superintendent. Also, he shall not visit the Office of the Chief Minister and the Delhi Secretariat.

While granting Kejriwal interim bail, the apex court said he would not interact with any of the witnesses or have access to any official files connected with the case. He will not "make any comment with regard to his role" in the present case, the bench ordered.

The bench also made it clear that the grant of interim bail will not be treated as an expression of opinion on the merits of the case or the criminal appeal which is pending consideration before it.

The AAP supremo is likely to participate in the election campaigns of the party in the run-up to the general elections in Delhi scheduled to be held on May 25.

—ANI