Sania Mirza's Sister Confirms Shoaib Malik's Divorce: Separation for Some Months

Sania Mirza's sister, Anam Mirza, breaks silence on the legal separation of Sania and Shoaib Malik after 'some months.' As Shoaib ties the knot with Sana Javed, delve into the private lives of these cricket and showbiz personalities. Anam wishes Shoaib well in his new journey, marking the end of a decade-long marriage.

New Delhi: In a revelation Anam Mirza, the sister of retired Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has confirmed that Sania and former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik are no longer together. Anam shared this news on her Instagram account mentioning that the couple has legally separated for some months





Sania Mirza is known for keeping her life private. Decided to make this announcement after Shoaib Malik recently got married to Pakistani actress Sana Javed. Anams Instagram post stated, "Sania has always maintained privacy regarding her life. However today she felt the need to share that Shoaib and she have been divorced for a months. She wishes Shoaib all the best, for his journey!"

Shoaib Maliks marriage to Sana Javed was documented on media as the former all rounder posted pictures from their wedding ceremony, on his Instagram account. The newlyweds captioned their wedding images with the words ". We created you in pairs."





Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik tied the knot in 2010. Have been living in Dubai. They welcomed their son, Izhaan Mirza Malik into the world in 2018.





Sana Javed, a figure, in Pakistans entertainment industry made her television debut back in 2012 with the show 'Shehr e Zaat'. Gained recognition for her role in the romantic drama series 'Khaani.'





Shoaib Malik, an all rounder and batting sensation of the cricket team played a significant part in their triumphs. He stepped into the arena in 1999 when he debuted in One Day Internationals (ODIs) and played a role in numerous memorable victories. Throughout his career Shoaib amassed a tally of 7,534 runs in 287 ODIs. Additionally he showcased his skills in 124 T20 Internationals (T20Is) scoring 2,435 runs at a strike rate of 125.64. Furthermore he donned the whites, for Pakistan on 35 occasions during Test matches. Accumulated a total of 1,898 runs. His final international match representing Pakistan took place against Bangladesh in the year 2021.

