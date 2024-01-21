Sania confirms Shoaib's divorce, wishes him well in new venture

Sania Mirza's Family Confirms Separation from Shoaib Malik; Tennis Star Extends Best Wishes for His New Journey. The end of a high-profile union sparks speculation amid rumors and social media activity.

New Delhi: The family of Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has confirmed that her marriage, with Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik has ended. This announcement comes after Malik revealed his marriage to actor Sana Javed. The separation marks the conclusion of their high profile union, which had captured the attention of sports enthusiasts in both countries.



On Saturday 41 year old Malik shared a photo from his wedding with Sana on social media platforms. In response Mirzas family released a statement confirming the couples divorce and expressing Sanias well wishes for Shoaibs journey. They kindly requested fans and well wishers to avoid speculating and to respect Mirzas privacy during this time.



This revelation follows rumors and speculation about the relationship between Malik and Mirza who got married in April 2010 in Hyderabad, India. The rumors gained momentum when Malik recently unfollowed the 37 year tennis star on Instagram fueling speculation, about their marital discord.



The couple has a five year son named Izaan, who is currently living with Sania Mirza. In an Instagram post Mirza hinted at challenges by stating that "Marriage is hard; divorce is hard. Choose your hard."She highlighted the difficulties that arise in life. Encouraged people to make decisions.



Recognized as one of Indias tennis players Sania Mirza gracefully bid farewell to professional tennis last year concluding a remarkable career that spanned twenty years. Throughout her journey she secured a six Grand Slam titles in both doubles and mixed doubles events. The announcement of the couples separation signifies the close of a chapter prompting contemplation, on the obstacles individuals encounter within their relationships.