    Sakshi Malik retires, Vinesh Phogat, warns of more exploitation in wake of WFI polls

    December21/ 2023
    Sakshi Malik Retires Amidst WFI Election Upheaval: Protests Emerge Over Sanjay Singh's Presidency. Wrestlers Express Disappointment, Concerns Grow Over Leadership Choices in Wrestling Federation of India.

    Indian wrestlers Vinesh Phogat Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik

    New Delhi: Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik on Thursday announced her retirement from the sport, protesting against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh loyalist Sanjay Singh winning the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) election for the top job, here.

    Sanjay, a close associate of outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan became the new WFI president with his panel winning 13 of the 15 posts in the elections here on Thursday.

    "We fought from our heart but if a man like Brij Bhushan, his business partner and a close aide is elected as the president of WFI, I quit wrestling," said a teary-eyed Sakshi, and kept her shoes on the table in a dramatic announcement.

    "We wanted a female president but that did not happen," the 31-year-old, who is also a CWG gold medallist, added.

    Ahead of the elections, Olympic medal winning grapplers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi had repeatedly requested Sports Minister Anurag Thakur to stop anyone associated with Brij Bhushan from contesting the WFI polls.

    Consequently, neither Brij Bhushan's son Prateek nor son-in-law Vishal Singh entered the fray.

    Bajrang and Vinesh Phogat, who addressed media after elections, did not say whether they will retire from the sport.

    "It's unfortunate that government did not stand by its word that no Brij Bhushan loyalist will contest WFI election," Bajrang said.

    "Upcoming women wrestlers will also face exploitation," Vinesh added.

    —PTI

