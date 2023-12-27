    Menu
    SA vs India: Rain delays start of second day of test

    Intermittent showers were forecast for Wednesday with unusually cold conditions as South Africa look to take the last two wickets to dismiss India in their first innings.

    Centurion: Ground staff brings covers to the ground as the game is delayed due to light rain on the second day of the first Test cricket match

    Pretoria: Light rain delayed the start of play on the second day of the first South Africa-India test match, with India 208-8 overnight after being put into bat by hosts South Africa at Centurion, near Pretoria.

    They had faced stout resistance on the opening day on Tuesday from KL Rahul, who will resume unbeaten on 70 along with Mohammed Siraj, who is yet to score.

    Kagiso Rababa took 5-44 as he led an all-seam South African attack. 

    —PTI

