Russian Amb Denis Alipov Recalls India's Role In Defeating 'Nazi Germany' In WW2

New Delhi: As Russia marks the 77th anniversary of Victory Day on May 9, the day when the Second World War ended, Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov expressed gratitude towards India for its contribution in defeating "Nazi Germany".

Notably, Russia celebrates May 9 as Victory Day as on this day in 1945, Germany, while ending the second world war, officially accepted its defeat.

"Russians will always remember with gratitude the Indian contribution to the defeat of Nazi Germany. We proudly recall that in 1941 and 1942 friendship societies were set up in India in support of the USSR. Brave Indian contingents were engaged in providing supplies to the Red Army through Persia. In 1944, two sons of India were decorated with the highest military award of the Soviet Union - the Order of the Red Star," he said. The Ambassador noted that in the commemoration of these heroic deeds a memorial monument was unveiled at the premises of the Indian Army Headquarters in New Delhi in 2021. It became one of the symbols of historically strong bonds of friendship between our nations, which form a solid base for the Russian-Indian special and privileged strategic partnership, he added.

In his message on the V Day, Alipov said that the atrocities of the Second World War teach a good lesson about how to maintain international relations.

"Today, the main goal of the global community is to preserve peace and security, with the United Nations playing a key role in this endeavour. In order to prevent deliberate distortions and falsifications of the WWII events, Russia initiated the UN GA resolution against the glorification of Nazism, which is supported and co-sponsored by the majority of countries, including India," the message read.

"The events preceding WWII are well known. Lack of collective responsibility and predominance of narrow-minded and geopolitically motivated approaches became fertile soil for unilateral aggressive actions. The British conservatives rather than joining hands for peace with the USSR to thwart Nazi aggressive plans in Europe adopted a policy of appeasing Adolf Hitler," he added.

The Russian Ambassador further stated: "The aim was to channel the German aggression to the East, against the Soviet Union. In 1938, these sordid intentions resulted in the signing by London and Paris of the infamous Munich agreement, triggering the countdown to the war."

Calling the victory in World War II a great common heritage of all countries of the anti-Hitler coalition, he said, "By rising above the differences and joining hands they managed to crush Nazism, a misanthropic ideology of racial superiority that threatened the very existence of entire nations and the human civilization as such. Today we bow our heads in veneration to the courage of all who fought shoulder to shoulder against the Nazis."

Moreover, while speaking on the "crucial role of the Soviet Union in defeating the Nazi invaders and liberating Europe and the world from slavery and the horrors of the Holocaust", the Ambassador noted, "An egregious injustice to 27 million of Soviet lives lost in the most brutal war ever! Multiple times more than even those who themselves suffered tremendously can imagine. No wonder that 77 years on even these countries tend to diminish the utter unacceptability of Nazi ideology and its derivatives. But we shall never forget."

"Our memory of heroism and sacrifice shall ever remain strong in our minds and hearts. This memory will never leave space to the acquiescence of Nazi ideology in any form and manifestation and attempts to rehabilitate and even glorify Nazi criminals and their supporters," he added.

The Ambassador said that Russia stands ready to respond to any threat to its national security.

"Our foreign policy remains focused on maintaining the central role of the UN, its Charter and international law emphasizing the principles of resolution of conflicts by peaceful means, mutual respect, non-interference in domestic affairs, collective approach and dialogue," he said.

Concluding his message on Victory Day, the Ambassador invited all countries to stay united "against double standards, hypocrisy in international relations and hidden geopolitical agendas." "Cooperation in global affairs is the only way forward, while attempts to undermine the WWII lessons are detrimental to global security," he added. —ANI