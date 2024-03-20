    Menu
    Russia warns United States: Use of SpaceX for spying makes its satellites a target

    The Hawk
    March20/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    Russia highlights the potential military targeting of SpaceX satellites under US intelligence contracts, emphasizing the risk of commercial operators in national security efforts.

    Moscow: Russia said on Wednesday that it knew about US intelligence efforts to use commercial satellite operators such as SpaceX and cautioned that such moves made their satellites legitimate targets.

    Reuters reported this month that SpaceX is building a network of hundreds of spy satellites under a classified contract with a US intelligence agency, demonstrating deepening ties between Elon Musk's space company and national security agencies.

    "We are aware of Washington's efforts to attract the private sector to serve its military space ambitions," Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.

    Such systems "become a legitimate target for retaliatory measures, including military ones," Zakharova said.

    —Reuters

