Drone strikes by Russia leave 400,000 without power in Ukraine's Sumy region; efforts to restore electricity continue as 91 settlements suffer outages, despite downing 12 of 13 drones.

Kyiv: Russia's overnight drone attack cut power to over 4,00,000 consumers in Ukraine's northeast region of Sumy on Monday, Ukraine's energy ministry said in a statement via the Telegram messaging app.

Work to restore power continued into the morning as 91 settlements remained without power in the region, the Energy Ministry and local authorities said on Telegram.



Ukraine downed 12 out of 13 drones used by Russia in the attack.

—Reuters