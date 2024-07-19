Watch! WWE Legend Hulk Hogan Endorses Trump, Tears Off Shirt at Republican National Convention

The WWE Hall of Famer praised Trump as his 'hero' and called for 'Trump-O-Mania' to 'make America great again,' sparking chants of "USA! USA!" from the crowd.

WWE legend Hulk Hogan made a fiery appearance at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Thursday. He tore off his shirt on stage to show his support for Donald Trump as the US President.



Hogan wore a navy blue suit, red bandana, and his famous handlebar mustache. He gave an energetic speech and then ripped off his shirt to reveal a red Trump/Vance t-shirt underneath. The crowd went wild.



Watch: https://x.com/thehawk/status/1814204377235898732

Hogan, whose real name is Terry G Bollea, said, "I've seen the greatest tag team of my life!" The audience cheered as the WWE Hall of Famer praised Trump as his 'hero' and called for 'Trump-O-Mania' to 'make America great again.'



The crowd responded with chants of "USA! USA!"



Trump appeared at the convention days after an assassination attempt on his life. He spoke about unity and announced J D Vance as his running mate.