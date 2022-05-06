Rupala hands over a 'Go Kasht' machine to Project Arth & ENACTUS IIT Delhi students

New Delhi (The Hawk): Shri Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying handed over cow dung log machine, "Go Kasht" machine to Project Arth and ENACTUS IIT Delhi students here today.

Cow dung log machine is used to manufacture cow dung-based fuel wood in long log-like shape. A mixture of cow dung and cattle waste (like dried waste paddy) is inserted in the inlet(hopper) of this machine. The machine then breaks it down, mixes it, and compresses the mixture in the shape of a log. This log is then sun dried and can be later used a fuel wood in various situations.

This machine can process 3000 kg of cow dung every day to produce 1500 kg of cow dung-based logs that can be used as firewood for the cremation of 5-7 bodies, saving roughly 2 trees in each cremation. That further means it can help the gaushala to clear roughly 150,000 to 170,000 kg of cow dung every month.

Using cow dung-based log machine can help gaushala to cater to their waste management problems, provide an additional source of employment to its employees or nearby villagers, and contribute in reducing deforestation.

It also helps to engage the non-milking cows in a economical activity, generating funds to support all the cows in a gaushala.



