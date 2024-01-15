Role of parents during board exams

Discover the vital roles parents play during exams – from providing emotional support to aiding in effective study routines and stress management. Explore these actionable strategies to create a conducive environment for your child's success.

Parents play a crucial role during exams as they provide support and guidance to their children. Here are some roles that parents can fulfill:



1. Emotional support: Parents can provide emotional support and create a positive environment at home. They should encourage and motivate their children, boosting their confidence and reducing anxiety.

2. Routine and schedule: Parents can help in establishing a study routine and setting a schedule for their children. This helps in organizing their time effectively and ensures a balance between studying and other activities.

3. Proper nutrition: Parents should ensure their children have a healthy diet during exams, providing them with nutritious meals and snacks. A well-balanced diet contributes to improved concentration and overall well-being.

4. Adequate rest and sleep: Parents need to ensure that their children get enough sleep during exams. A well-rested mind is more focused and productive, and proper sleep also helps in retaining information.

5. Minimize distractions: Parents should create a quiet and peaceful environment at home during study hours. They can limit the use of electronic devices and avoid unnecessary noise or interruptions.

6. Revision assistance: Parents can help their children in reviewing their study material by testing their knowledge and discussing topics. This can enhance understanding and retention of information.

7. Exam preparation: Parents can assist in organizing study materials, providing necessary resources, and discussing strategies for effective studying. They can also help in locating additional learning resources or practice tests.

8. Communication with teachers: Parents should maintain communication with teachers to understand the exam requirements and expectations. This helps in supporting their children's study plans, identifying areas of improvement, and addressing concerns.

9. Stress management: Parents should be aware of signs of excessive stress or anxiety in their children and offer guidance on stress management techniques. Encouraging breaks, physical activities, or relaxation exercises can help in relieving stress.

10. Celebrate achievement: Parents should celebrate their child's efforts and achievements during exams. This boosts their morale and encourages a positive attitude towards learning.



Overall, parents should provide a supportive and nurturing environment during exams, ensuring their children feel confident, motivated, and well-prepared.



—Vijay GarG Retired Principal Educational columnist malout