Rohit Sharma's Record-Breaking Century Propels India to 212/4 Against Afghanistan in 3rd T20I

In a spectacular T20I showdown, Captain Rohit Sharma's historic century and Rinku Singh's stellar performance lead India to a remarkable recovery against Afghanistan in Bengaluru. Despite early setbacks, their formidable partnership of 190 runs for the fifth wicket showcased resilience and skill, propelling India to a commanding total of 212/4.

Bengaluru (Karnataka): In a stunning display of skill and resilience, Captain Rohit Sharma's record-breaking century, accompanied by Rinku Singh's half-century, guided India to an imposing total of 212/4 in 20 overs after an initial setback against Afghanistan in the third T20I at Bengaluru on Wednesday.



Opting to bat first, India faced early challenges as opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and star batsman Virat Kohli were dismissed for golden ducks on consecutive deliveries by Fareed Ahmed in the third over. Jaiswal fell prey to Mohammed Nabi's catch, managing just four runs, while Ibrahim Zadran caught Virat at mid-off, leaving India struggling at 18/2 in 2.4 overs.



Afghanistan continued to trouble Indian batters as Azmatullah Omarzai removed Shivam Dube for a mere one run, caught behind by Rahmanullah Gurbaz. In the fifth over, Sanju Samson followed suit, departing without scoring after being caught by Nabi, giving Fareed his third wicket. India found themselves at 22/4 in 4.3 overs.



However, the partnership between skipper Rohit Sharma and Rinku Singh emerged as the turning point, guiding India to recovery. By the end of the powerplay in six overs, India stood at 30/4, with Rinku (2*) and Rohit (13*) remaining unbeaten.



The eighth over by Saleem Saifi witnessed a resurgence for India, with Rohit smashing two sixes. India reached the 50-run mark in 8.4 overs. At the halfway mark, the score was 61/4, with Rohit (27*) and Rinku (19*) still at the crease.



Rohit and Rinku continued their onslaught in the 12th and 13th overs, accumulating runs against Sharafuddin Ashraf and Qais Ahmad. India reached the 100-run mark in 13.2 overs, with Rohit achieving his 30th T20I fifty in 41 balls.



By the end of the 15th over, India was at 109/4, with Rohit (55*) and Rinku (36*) unbeaten. The 16th over, bowled by Saleem, yielded 22 runs, including two fours and a six.



Rohit's masterful performance reached its peak in the 19th over by Azmatullah, where he scored his fifth T20I century, the most by any batter in the format. The final over by Karim Janat leaked 36 runs, featuring four and two sixes from Rohit and three consecutive sixes by Rinku.



India concluded at 212/4, with Rohit (121* in 69 balls, 11 fours, and eight sixes) and Rinku (69* in 39 balls, two fours, and six sixes) unbeaten. The duo orchestrated a phenomenal 190-run partnership for the fifth wicket, overshadowing Faheem's impressive bowling figures of 3/20 for Afghanistan. India now needs to defend 213 to clinch the series 3-0.

—Input from Agencies