Results of MCD poll: AAP wins 134 out of 250 wards

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election was won by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday with 134 seats, ending the BJP's 15-year hegemony.

The saffron party, however, also passed the 100-seat threshold and won 104 seats.

According to official trends, the Congress won nine wards, and three independent candidates also succeeded in winning.

To win the election, 126 seats were necessary.

At 42 centres, voting for the 250 wards of the local body started at 8 a.m. under heavy security.

A total of 1,349 candidates entered the race.

The MCD was reunified earlier this year, and this was the first election since then.

Only 50.48 percent of the 1.45 crore eligible voters who went to the polls on Sunday actually did so, or just over 73 lakh people.

Numerous party members began to assemble at the AAP's headquarters in the nation's capital as the outcome was revealed.

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister, addressed the winners of the municipal elections and party members after travelling to the AAP headquarters with his deputy, Manish Sisodia, Gopal Rai, and Punjab Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann.

Following his significant victory in the MCD election, Kejriwal praised everyone and declared, "We all have to make Delhi clean, beautiful."

