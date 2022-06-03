Results Declared For Bengal’s Madhyamik 2022, Around 87% Qualify

Kolkata: The results for Madhyamik 2022, the secondary examination conducted by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE), were declared on Friday with around 87 per cent of the students qualifying this year. Announcing the results here, WBBSE President Kalyanmoy Ganguly said that a total of 9,49,927 students passed this year, taking the overall pass percentage to 86.6 per cent. The pass percentage figure for boys has surpassed that of girls in 2022, a trend which was the opposite for the last few years.

According to Ganguly, the pass percentage for boys this year stood at 88.59 per cent, as against 85 per cent of girls. This year the number of female students was 1,20,000 (11 per cent) more than the number of their male counterparts. This year the results were declared 79 days after the last day of examination. District-wise, East Midnapore had been the best in terms of pass percentage at 97.63 per cent, followed by Kalimpong at 94.71 per cent, West Midnapore at 94.62 per cent and Kolkata at 94.36 per cent.

This year, Arnab Ghorai of Haripur Ramakrishna Mission in Bankura district and Rounak Mondal of CMS School in Burdwan district have been jointly declared first. The marks secured by both of them is 693. A total of 114 examinees have ranked among the top 10. Not a single result this year has been incomplete. After securing the first rank, Ghorai said that regular revision of the textbooks was the main reason for success. “Although my expectation was to secure a position among the first 10, I never expected to be the topper,” he said. On Friday, the WEBBSE President also announced the date for the Madhyamik 2023 examination. Next year the examination will start from February 23, and the last date of examination will be March 4, 2023.—IANS