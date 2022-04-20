Research.com Issues First Edition Of Its Top Scientists List For Chemistry

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Research.com issued the first edition of its top scientists list for Chemistry. Since 2014, it has been one of the key websites for Chemistry research, providing accurate statistics on scientific achievements. The rating includes h-index, publication, and citation data as of December 6th, 2021. Based on a comprehensive study of 166,880 scientists on Google Scholar and Microsoft Academic Graph, the top scientists ranking is a credible list of notable scientists in the field of Chemistry. The goal of this list is to inspire others around the world to investigate where leading experts are headed, as well as to provide an opportunity for the entire scientific community to learn who the leading experts are in specific fields of research, across countries, and within research institutions. The entire ranking for India is available at:

Dr. S.K. Mehta (F.R.S.C), Vice Chancellor of University of Ladakh and Professor in Panjab University, has been ranked 196thamong 1000 scientist of India and is the only person from Panjab University to achieve this feat. Dr. Mehta attained his Doctoral degree in Chemistry from Panjab University and Post-Doc from TechnischeUniversität Berlin, Germany. He is a recipient of Haryana Vigyan Ratan Award, Bronze medal from Chemical Research Society of India (CRSI), Authors award by Royal Society of Chemistry UK and Prof. W.U. Malik memorial award of Indian council of chemists. He was also awarded STE Green Excellence award for his noteworthy contributions in the field of “Colloidal Chemistry” and “Nanochemistry”. Prof. Mehta has an h-index of 57with 10255citations. He has guided 13 Post-Doctoral/Research associates, 47 Ph.D., 48 M.Sc. and 21 Summer trainees. He has delivered more than 25 International talks and 122 National lectures. His extensive research experience of more than 45 years paved way for new technological insights and breakthroughs. He has extensive research experience in the fabrication of different nanostructures and nano-assemblies, for diverse applications such as drug delivery, photocatalysis, sensing and bioactivity to name a few.

Over the years, Prof. Mehta has relentlessly contributed towards the human health and environment through highly substantial scientific efforts that have led him to be the recipient of several acclaims and awards. The inclusion in the top scientist list of Chemistry has given great joy for everyone associated with Prof. Mehta and congratulated him for this achievement.



