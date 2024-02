Lucknow: India News reporter Shiv Prasad faced a physical assault in Lucknow by Congress members for questioning Rahul Gandhi's statement on the status of the Congress-SP alliance.

Watch Video: https://www.facebook.com/thehawk/posts/pfbid02BXaKed3iPuaLg4DYrTjKydqWCR6Rjz8PUMVEWJaQiWQwrUFUnqkhLnjPsCVDuGLzl

The shameful incident raises concerns about media freedom and highlights the challenges journalists encounter.