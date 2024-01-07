Real Madrid’s Ancelotti: Patience Key After Guler's Debut

Patience and Promise: Arda Guler's Debut Impresses Real Madrid

Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti, manager of Real Madrid, emphasized the importance of patience following the long-awaited debut of Turkish attacking midfielder Arda Guler. The 18-year-old finally took the field for the Spanish giants in their triumphant 3-1 Copa del Rey victory over Arandina.



Guler's impressive first appearance, occurring nearly six months post his transfer from Fenerbahce for a reported fee of 20 million euros ($21.88 million), unfolded in Aranda de Duero. Despite enduring a string of injuries since joining Santiago Bernabeu, the Turkey international showcased his skills on the pitch.



Real Madrid's advancement to the last 16 was marked by their victory against Arandina, with Ancelotti praising Guler's performance. "For an hour, Guler displayed commendable performance. His gradual reintegration into the team is vital. We need to focus on building his fitness levels and intensity," Ancelotti explained to reporters.



"He demonstrated his quality in the first half, which is significant in his return. His strong personality and character are assets. While his left foot possesses quality, character is fundamental for success at Real Madrid."



Madrid's upcoming clash against Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final looms large, with the team gearing up for the challenge ahead.

—Input from Agencies