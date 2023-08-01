    Menu
    RBI says 88% of Rs 2,000 notes returned to banks

    Nidhi Khurana
    August1/ 2023
    Mumbai: On Tuesday, the Reserve Bank reported that 88% of the Rs 2,000 banknotes worth Rs 3.14 lakh crore have been deposited into banks following the May announcement of the withdrawal of the high value currency notes from circulation.

    The Reserve Bank of India has reported that as of July 31, 2023, it has received Rs 2,000 banknotes with a total value of Rs 3.14 lakh crore from circulation.

    As a result, the amount of Rs 2,000 banknotes in circulation as of the end of business on July 31 was Rs 0.42 lakh crore, according to a statement released by the central bank.—Inputs from Agencies

