RBI says 88% of Rs 2,000 notes returned to banks

Mumbai: On Tuesday, the Reserve Bank reported that 88% of the Rs 2,000 banknotes worth Rs 3.14 lakh crore have been deposited into banks following the May announcement of the withdrawal of the high value currency notes from circulation.

As a result, the amount of Rs 2,000 banknotes in circulation as of the end of business on July 31 was Rs 0.42 lakh crore, according to a statement released by the central bank.—Inputs from Agencies