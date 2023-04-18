Randhir Thakur becomes CEO and MD of Tata Electronics

New Delhi: Former Intel Foundry Services president Randhir Thakur was named CEO and Managing Director of Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd on Tuesday.

Thakur has been with Intel for almost five years, and in that time he has become a global leader and hands-on innovation in the semiconductor sector. The corporation released a statement praising his 40 years of experience in R&D and manufacturing around the world.

He has held leadership and technical positions with Applied Materials Inc., SanDisk Corp., and STEAG Electronic Systems and Micron Technology Inc., all within the semiconductor business.—Inputs from Agencies