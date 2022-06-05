Rajnath Singh to visit Vietnam from June 8-10

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will embark on a three-day visit to Vietnam from Wednesday to further consolidate bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership.

The defence ministry said on Sunday that Singh will hand over 12 high-speed guard boats to Vietnam during the visit.

The boats were constructed under India's USD 100 million (one million=Rs 10 lakhs) defence line of credit to Vietnam.

"This project is significant in the context of the growing defence industry cooperation with Vietnam and exemplifies Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India, 'Make for the World'," the ministry said.

During the visit, Singh will hold wide-ranging talks with his Vietnamese counterpart General Phan Van Giang.

He is also scheduled to call on President of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

"At the Hong Ha Shipyard in Hai Phong, the Defence Minister will preside over the handing over ceremony of 12 high speed guard boats constructed under the Government of India's USD 100 million Defence Line of Credit to Vietnam," the ministry said.

Singh will also visit the training institutions of Vietnam at Nha Trang, including the Telecommunication University where an Army Software Park is being established with the USD five million grant from India.

"The defence minister's visit on the historic occasion of 50 years of establishment of India-Vietnam Diplomatic relations and 75 years of India's Independence will further consolidate the bilateral defence cooperation and the comprehensive strategic partnership," the ministry said.—PTI